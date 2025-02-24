Diljit Dosanjh reveals his mantra to ‘move on’ in ‘life’

Mumbai: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh has revealed the mantra he follows in life to move on and it is hilarious.

Diljit took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images posing in all black sweatpants and jacket paired with an Ushanka hat. He completed his look with sunglasses and sneakers as he posed amidst a long, narrow pathway stretching into the distance, flanked by tall, leafless trees on both sides.

For the caption he wrote: “Life is Too Short to Explain… Just Say “TENSION MITRAN NU HAI NI” And MOVE ON (Life is too short to explain… Just say ‘Friend, doesn’t feel tension’ and move on.)”

On February 22, Diljit expressed his love for a hot cup of Joe in a hilarious video on social media. He shared a video of himself sitting in a cafe and enjoying some breakfast. The video starts with Diljit first gorging on a smoothie bowl and then having some mashed potatoes with scrambled eggs and bread. The video then shows the singer-actor enjoying a hot cup of coffee.

For the background score, Diljit chose his song “Water” and captioned the post: “Lokaan ne Ki Kehna? P.S – I am in LOVE With The Coffee.”

Talking about work, Diljit, who is basking in the success of his latest tour in the country, is all set for the release of his upcoming film titled “Punjab 95”, which is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who served as the director of a bank in Amritsar, Punjab, during the turbulent period of militancy in the state.

In the aftermath of Operation Blue Star, the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots, the police were given sweeping powers to detain individuals, often labeling them as suspected terrorists.

He also has the Sunny Deol-starrer war drama “Border 2” in the pipeline. The film also features Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan to name a few.

Announcing Diljit’s involvement in the film, the makers shared a motion poster in September and wrote, “The battlefield grows mightier with Diljit Dosanjh stepping in alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan on the frontline of Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta’s Border 2 for the Anurag Singh directorial! #Border2 hits the theatres on January 23, 2026.”