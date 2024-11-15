Diljit Dosanjh show tonight: List of songs restricted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh is bringing his much-anticipated Dil-Luminati Tour to Hyderabad tonight at GMR Arena. After wowing audiences in Delhi and Jaipur, Hyderabad is next in line to experience his magic. Fans are buzzing with excitement, ready to groove to his biggest hits.

Ahead of the concert, Diljit was spotted enjoying Hyderabad’s culture. He visited iconic spots like Charminar, Falaknuma Palace, and a local Gurudwara, connecting deeply with the city and its vibe.

Telangana Government Issues Restrictions

In a surprising turn, the Telangana government issued strict guidelines for the concert. The notice bans the use of children on stage and songs that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence. The government also raised concerns about loud sound levels and their effect on crowd.

Telangana government issued a notice to actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and the organisers of his 'Dil-Luminati' concert scheduled to be held on November 15, 2024 in Hyderabad. The notice states that he should refrain from singing any songs that promote alcohol, drugs or violence.… pic.twitter.com/eKUEBcIaCB — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2024

The notice states that sound levels should not exceed 120 decibels for children and highlighted the risks of flashing lights.

Songs You Might Not Hear

Fans who are attending his concert may miss out on some of Diljit’s most popular tracks tonight, including:

5 Taara

Case

Patiala Peg

Panga

Despite these restrictions, fans are still eagerly awaiting a night filled with Diljit’s energy and charisma.

This show is part of Diljit’s ten-city India tour, which began in Delhi. After Hyderabad, he will perform in cities like Ahmedabad and Pune.