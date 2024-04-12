Diljit Dosanjh’s pics with ‘mystery lady’ go viral; is she his wife?

Mumbai: Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi actor-singer sensation, has found himself in a social media frenzy. Pictures are doing the rounds on Instagram that show him with a mystery woman – and lots of accounts are saying she’s his wife. But is there any truth to it?

Diljit Dosanjh’s Viral Photos With Mystery Woman

The pictures show Diljit Dosanjh standing next to a woman whose identity has not been revealed. There has been a lot of talk on social media and fans are curious to find out who this woman is – could she be his wife?

The Woman’s Identity Revealed

Oshin Brar, a former model, has come forward to clear up any confusion. In a long Reddit post, she explained that she is the woman in viral pictures – not someone called Sandeep Kaur. Oshin said she used to work as a model and starred in a music video for film Mukhtiar Chadha called “Shoon Shaan” alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Despite her best efforts to sort things out, images of her continued to do the rounds online saying they showed Diljit’s wife!

The Social Media Controversy

Oshin is annoyed that her pictures are being used incorrectly. She made it clear she doesn’t want to become famous online; she just wants the wrong things said about her to be put right. She asked people strongly to say something themselves by posting a comment or telling someone, “Please just report or comment and let everyone know this is not his wife.”

Diljit’s Private Life

Diljit Dosanjh is known for being very private about his personal life. Although he recently spoke about having issues with his parents, he doesn’t bring his family into the public eye. So when one of his friends confirmed he’s actually married – and has a child with an Indian-American lady who lives in America – fans were taken aback. At the moment there has been no response from the singer himself.

International Stardom

In recent years, Diljit has transcended borders. He became the first Indian artist to perform at Coachella, collaborated with pop icon Sia, and graced Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. His Bollywood ventures, including the film “Crew” alongside Kareena Kapoor, have further cemented his status in the industry.

Diljit’s Upcoming Projects

Diljit’s upcoming Hindi film, “Amar Singh Chamkila,” promises to be his most significant project yet. Based on the life of the slain Punjabi folk singer, it reflects Diljit’s unwavering commitment to storytelling and music.