Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 beats Salman’s Sultan in Pakistan

Hyderabad: Famous Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh is in the news again with his new film Sardaar Ji 3. The movie became controversial because it stars Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who had earlier made negative comments about India’s military action. Due to this, the film was not released in India, and many people called for a boycott. The makers decided to release the movie only overseas to avoid more problems.

Record-Breaking Start in Pakistan

Even though it didn’t release in India, Sardaar Ji 3 had a massive opening in Pakistan. It collected over Rs. 3 crore on the first day, making it the highest opening for any Indian film in Pakistan. It broke the record held by Salman Khan’s Sultan. The movie was a big hit in cities like Lahore and Islamabad, where theatres were full. People in Pakistan, especially in the Punjab region, really enjoyed the film.

Strong Global Collection

On the first day, the film also made over Rs. 4.32 crore worldwide, becoming the third-highest opening for a Punjabi film after Jatt & Juliet 3 and Carry On Jatta 3. It performed very well in countries like Canada and Australia, where Diljit has a huge fan base.

Film Faced Loss Due to India Ban

Producer Gunbir Singh Sidhu said the film lost nearly 40% of its expected income because it couldn’t release in India. He also said he would not work with Pakistani actors again. Still, the film’s strong response overseas helped recover some of the losses.

Diljit said he is thankful for the love the film is getting. Even with all the problems, Sardaar Ji 3 is a big hit worldwide, showing how Punjabi cinema is winning hearts across the globe.