Dilsukhnagar blasts case: Telangana HC to deliver verdict on Tuesday

The Telangana high court will pronounce its verdict on Tuesday on the confirmation of death sentences for five convicts in the horrific 2013 Dilsukhnagar twin bomb blasts case.

The judgment will be delivered nearly eight years after a special NIA court sentenced the perpetrators of the attack that killed 18 people and injured 131 others.

Case background

The five convicts facing execution are Yasin Bhatkal, Asadullah Akhtar alias Haddi, Tehseen Akhtar, Zia-ur-Rehman alias Waqas and Aizaz Shaikh.

A special NIA court had delivered the death sentences on December 16, 2016 after convicting them under stringent anti-terror laws.

Justice K Lakshman heard two critical petitions namely the mandatory death sentence confirmation hearing and the appeal by convicts challenging their convictions.

Dilsukhnagar blasts case

The twin blasts on February 21, 2013 targeted Hyderabad’s bustling Dilsukhnagar area during evening rush hour.

The first explosion ripped through a bus stop near Konark Theater. Later, another blast occurred at A1 Mirchi Center. Among the victims was a pregnant woman whose unborn child also perished.

The NIA’s meticulous investigation led to the arrest of Bhatkal and Akhtar near the Nepal border in August 2013.

In March 2014, Tehseen and Waqas were arrested in Rajasthan. Subsequently, Aizaz Shaikh was arrested in Pune.