Drive-ins have quietly transformed Hyderabad’s food scene into something more vibrant and social. Instead of traditional restaurants, these open-air food courts let you pull up in a car, explore different eateries, and enjoy everything from Chinese to Continental under the sky. They have become the city’s answer to casual dining- lively, affordable and perfect for all types of groups.

In 2025, the craze shows no signs of slowing down. New spots are opening, while older ones are gaining popularity, and each drive-in has carved out its own unique identity in the diverse food landscape of Hyderabad. If you are wondering where to eat out next, Siasat.com has curated a list of the six best drive-ins in Hyderabad worth checking out in 2025.

6 best drive-ins in Hyderabad

1. The Pavilion Drive-In

Coming first on the list is the Pavilion Drive-in, which is one of the most popular hangout spots in Hyderabad. With more than 10 stalls serving everything from Indian to Italian, it feels like a highway food court in the middle of the city. It stays open till 4 am, a huge advantage for night owls.

Where? CBI Colony, Jubilee Hills

2. Dancing Plates

Dancing Plates proudly calls itself Hyderabad’s largest drive-in. With over 20 food stalls, parking space for 100 cars and seating for 400 people, it is built to handle large crowds without losing its vibe.

Where? Financial District

3. Walking Street

Open from 6 am to 2 am, it offers not just multiple food stalls but also activities like axe throwing, VR gaming and even gun shooting. Themed areas such as mini Charminar and waterfall seating add to its appeal, making it one of the most unique drive-ins in the city.

Where? Madhapur

4. The Hive

The Hive spans about an acre and stands out for its exotic offerings, especially its Arabian cuisine, which has earned it the tagline ‘Taste of Saudi’. It is a family-friendly spot that stays open till 1 am.

Where? KPHB Colony

5. One Drive-In

This spot touts itself as Hyderabad’s first drive-in. Open till 1 am, it offers cuisines like South India, Italian, Mughlai, Chinese and much more

Where? Jubilee Hills

6. Carlo Drive-In

Carlo Drive-in is a newer addition to Hyderabad’s scene. With about ten eateries, it lets you choose between dining in your car, sitting outdoors, or relaxing in its amphitheatre-style seating.

Where? Khajaguda

Have you been to these spots? Comment on your experience.