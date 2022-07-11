Dipika Kakar-Gauahar Khan: Eid-Ul-Adha 2022 celebrity lookbook

From Gauahar Khan to Sara Ali Khan, many Bollywood and television celebrities observed Eid-Ul-Adha with style and grandeur.

Photo of Bushra Khan Bushra Khan|   Published: 11th July 2022 2:02 pm IST
Mumbai: Muslims across India and other parts of world celebrated Eid-Ul-Adha, a religious holiday which in Arabic means the “festival of the sacrifice”, on July 10 with great pomp and splendor. The festival which marks the end of Hajj, the five-day pilgrimage Muslims undertake to Islam’s holiest city, Makkah, holds immense importance in every Muslim’s life.

Several visuals of people enjoying and having a good time on the occasion are popping up on the internet, so how could our favorite celebrities stay behind?

From Gauahar Khan to Sara Ali Khan, many Bollywood and television celebrities observed Eid-Ul-Adha with style and grandeur. So, we dug out our favorite celebrity eid looks from their Instagram handles and decided to give you a glimpse of how they joined in the festivities.

Scroll ahead to have a look.

Which Eid-Ul-Adha celebrity look was your favorite? Comment down below.

