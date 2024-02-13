Dipika Kakar pregnant again? Viral video sparks rumours

Mumbai: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved couples in telly ville. They got married on February 22, 2018, and have been ‘head-over-heels’ in love ever since then. The joy in their lives expanded with the arrival of their son, Ruhaan, on June 21, 2023.

Shoaib is currently showcasing his dance skills on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11, and being a dotting wife Dipika often joins him on set with their adorable son.

However, Dipika’s recent visit to the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11 set sparked rumours of a second pregnancy. Videos featuring the happy family posing for paparazzi have been surfacing online. Dipika, dressed in a red Anarkali, caught attention as she pinned her dupatta in a way that covered her tummy. Netizens quickly spotted that there was something unusual in her walking style and speculated about a potential second pregnancy.

Social media users rushed to the comment section to drop their opinions. One user wrote, “Lagta h vapis pregnant hai.” Another user penned, “She again looks pregnant.” A third comment reads, “Omg she seems pregnant.” Check out reactions:

However, a section of fans defended the couple and urged the social media users not to speculate anything.

Dipika and Shoaib have not reacted to the speculations yet.