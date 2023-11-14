Dipika Kakar stays away from showbiz because of Shoaib?

Mumbai: With Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11, actor Shoaib Ibrahim is poised to delight his audience once more with his dancing prowess. He returns to television to light up the stage with his skills after finishing Ajooni and working on a few music videos. The actor has now opened up about how to deal with trolls and why they don’t bother him. He also spoke about the rumours that he has kept his wife Dipika Kakar out of the entertainment industry.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shoaib Ibrahim spoke over the many remarks on his and Dipika Kakar’s vlogs implying that he keeps his spouse out of showbiz. He said that he is not bothered by trolls and often believes that having trolls in life is crucial because, without them, you would never know how far you have come.

”Takleef nahi hoti zyada…. Mein hamesha bolta hu ki life mein trolls hona bohot zarooti hota hain, kyunki agar aapke life mein trolls na ho toh aapko is cheez ka ehsaas nahi hogi ki aap life mein grow kar rahe ho,” he said.

He further said people troll those who have accomplished something in life, or at least come halfway because no one has the time to troll an unknown individual or someone who is not well-known.

Watch his interview below.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are among the most loved couples in the telly world. They met on the sets of their show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and got married in February 2018. It was also said that she has changed her name to get married. This was later proven when a picture of their invitation card mentioned Dipika’s name as Faiza got viral on the internet.

Dipika and Shoaib welcomed their first baby Ruhaan on June 21 this year.