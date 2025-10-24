Director calls Aamir Khan ‘chaalaak lomdi’, ‘sabse bada shaatir chor’

Hyderabad: Bollywood director Abhinav Kashyap, known for Dabangg and Besharam, has once again grabbed headlines for his controversial remarks. In recent times, the filmmaker has been making waves with his outspoken opinions on leading stars, especially the Khans of Bollywood. After openly criticising Salman Khan and his family in the past, Kashyap has now taken a direct dig at Aamir Khan, famously known as “Mr. Perfectionist.”

Working With Aamir Was Exhausting, Says Kashyap

In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, Kashyap described his experience of working with Aamir Khan during ad shoots and called it mentally draining. He said, “Wo sabse chaalaak lomdi hai. Batla. Wo Salman se bhi chota hai height me lekin kya manipulative aadmi hai. Aur sabse shaatir chor hai. I made 2–3 ads with Aamir. He is very particular, and working with him is exhausting; he drains you out. He interferes in everything editing, direction, everything. It’s an entire ecosystem maintained for strict control.”

The Dabangg director claimed that Aamir dominates every stage of production, leaving little room for creative freedom.

Abhinav Kashyap further challenged Aamir’s long-standing image as a perfectionist. He said, “Having worked so much, I observe that if Aamir gives 25 takes, his first and last are often the same. He watches each of his takes and then says, ‘One more, a little more, this is left, that is left,’ but ultimately, there’s nothing.”

According to Kashyap, Aamir’s habit of repeated retakes creates an illusion of hard work but rarely results in better performance.

Filmmakers’ Loyalty to Aamir Surprises Him

The filmmaker also questioned why respected directors like Rajkumar Hirani and Rakesh Omprakash Mehra continue to collaborate with Aamir despite his alleged interference. “Rajkumar Hirani is a very strong filmmaker and should move on to work with other actors and make his own films. But he still goes to Aamir. So why do people keep meeting at Aamir Khan’s house? What is it in him that others don’t have?” Kashyap said.

With these bold statements, Abhinav Kashyap has once again ignited debate within the film industry. His remarks against Aamir Khan have added fuel to his ongoing crusade against what he calls Bollywood’s “power imbalance,” where actors dominate creative spaces. Whether his claims hold truth or not, Kashyap’s words have certainly stirred another storm in Bollywood.