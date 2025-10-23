Director Hanu Raghavapudi’s film featuring Prabhas titled ‘Fauzi’

Hyderabad: The makers of director Hanu Raghavapudi’s upcoming historical action film, featuring actor Prabhas in the lead, on Thursday announced the title of their film as ‘Fauzi’, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The announcement came on a day when actor Prabhas celebrated his 46th birthday.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house that is now producing the eagerly awaited historical film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement.

It wrote, “#PrabhasHanu is #FAUZI. The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history. Happy Birthday, Rebel Star #Prabhas. #HappyBirthdayFAUZI #HappyBirthdayPRABHAS.”

Prabhas too shared the title poster on his social media accounts and the post put out by the production house. The title poster shows Prabhas looking intense, even as a Union Jack flag is seen on fire.

The film, which is set in the 1940s and which was tentatively being referred to as #PrabhasHanu, will be a fictional historical and will feature actress Imanvi as the female lead.

Apart from Prabhas and Imanvi, the film also will feature veteran actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Bhanu Chander and Jayapradha in pivotal roles.

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs and the makers have had a tough time keeping the developments in the project under wraps. In fact, it may be recalled that in August this year, the makers of the film had to warn those sharing a leaked picture from the sets of the film on their social media accounts that such accounts would not only be reported and brought down but that the act itself would be treated as a cyber crime and dealt with appropriately.

Sources say that work on the film, which boasts of an exceptional technical crew, is progressing at a brisk pace.

The film has music by Vishal Chandrasekhar, who is one of director Hanu Raghavapudi’s favourite music directors. Interestingly, it was Vishal Chandrasekhar who had scored the music for the director’s earlier blockbuster ‘Sita Ramam’, featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

Cinematography for the film will be by Sudeep Chatterjee and lyrics for the songs in the film will be by Krishna Kanth. Sheetal Sharma is the costume designer for this historical film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.