Disagree with Digvijaya Singh’s remark on surgical strikes: Rahul

Jammu: Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday categorically rejected party veteran Digvijaya Singh’s remark on the 2019 surgical strikes.

While addressing a press conference here, the Gandhi scion — spearheading the Bharat Jodo yatra — said that the party completely trusts the Army and there is no need of any proof on it.

“Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh’s statement, we have full trust in our Army if it does something there is no need to give proof. I personally disagree with him and this is also official position of the party”, he said.

Congress, on Monday, had distanced itself from Singh’s comments on Pulwama, including on the surgical strikes, terming his statement “personal”.

“The views expressed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh are his own and do not reflect the position of Congress. Surgical strikes were carried out before 2014 by UPA government. Congress has supported & will continue to support all military actions that are in the national interest,” Congres General Secretary, in charge of communication, Jairam Ramesh said.

Digvijaya Singh, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, targeted the Union government, alleging that it gave no proof of surgical strikes though it claimed to have killed many terrorists.