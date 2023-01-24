Disagree with Digvijaya Singh’s remark on surgical strikes: Rahul

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 24th January 2023 2:48 pm IST
Rahul lauds Wayanad on becoming first Indian district to digitise tribals' documents
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: Twitter)

Jammu: Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday categorically rejected party veteran Digvijaya Singh’s remark on the 2019 surgical strikes.

While addressing a press conference here, the Gandhi scion — spearheading the Bharat Jodo yatra — said that the party completely trusts the Army and there is no need of any proof on it.

“Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh’s statement, we have full trust in our Army if it does something there is no need to give proof. I personally disagree with him and this is also official position of the party”, he said.

Congress, on Monday, had distanced itself from Singh’s comments on Pulwama, including on the surgical strikes, terming his statement “personal”.

Also Read
Terrorism alive in J-K despite abrogation of Article 370: Digvijay Singh

“The views expressed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh are his own and do not reflect the position of Congress. Surgical strikes were carried out before 2014 by UPA government. Congress has supported & will continue to support all military actions that are in the national interest,” Congres General Secretary, in charge of communication, Jairam Ramesh said.

Digvijaya Singh, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, targeted the Union government, alleging that it gave no proof of surgical strikes though it claimed to have killed many terrorists.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button