Discarded wedding decoration items catch fire at open field in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Wedding decoration items that had been discarded in an open field in Kongarakalan, Ibrahimpatnam, caught fire, likely due to careless smoking, on Friday, May 15.

The incident was reported at around 2:15 pm, in a field located 300-400 meters away from PSR Shloka Convention Hall. A tender from the Ibrahimpatnam fire station was rushed to the spot and was able to douse the fire in an hour.

The items were reportedly discarded by the convention hall and were worth around Rs 2-3 lakh. No injuries were reported from the incident.