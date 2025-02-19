Explore Araku Valley-like hidden spot near ORR in Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s outskirts are abundant with hidden gems that make for the best weekend exploration spots. From serene lakes to rugged hilltops, these lesser-known nearby destinations offer a refreshing escape from city’s bustling life.

Siasat.com always tries to bring the best places to you and this time, we have uncovered a hidden retreat near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) that feels like a slice of the scenic Araku Valley. Called Koheda Gutta, this offbeat spot offers everything- breathtaking views, rocky landscapes and an ancient Hanuman temple for those seeking spirituality.

Koheda Gutta- The latest trending spot in Hyderabad

Tucked away near LB Nagar, Koheda Gutta is quickly gaining popularity among nature lovers and adventures seekers. This picturesque hilltop, located just 30 km (1 hour) from Hyderabad, offers a unique blend of natural beauty and spiritual significance. With its rugged rock formations, panoramic views and a 250-year old Hanuman temple, it is quickly becoming a favourite spot of Hyderabadis.

One of Koheda Gutta’s biggest attraction is its breathtaking sunset and sunrise views. The elevation provides a stunning vantage point where visitors can witness the ORR winding through lush greenery, creating a beautiful contrast between nature and urban development. If you are lucky enough, you might also witness the mesmerizing hill station effect created by early morning fog, transforming the spot into a mini Araku Valley. Indeed, it offers a slice of the serene hill station experience just an hour away from Hyderabad.

The terrain also also makes it a great location for light trekking, photography and wedding photoshoots, attracting adventure enthusiasts and social media influencers alike. Despite its growing fame, Koheda Gutta remains an unspoiled retreat and largely underdeveloped, so visitors are advised carry sufficient water, snacks and other essentials.

For those who love nature and quiet escapes, Koheda Gutta is Hyderabad’s very own hidden hill retreat, offering a fresh alternative to long road trips.