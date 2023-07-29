Discover SRK’s wedding mysteries: Meet Jeetender Kumar Tulli

Mumbai: Unquestionably, one of the most renowned and adored couples in Bollywood is Shah Rukh Khan and the ever-graceful Gauri Khan. Their love story has stood the test of time, capturing the hearts of millions of people around the world. We discover some delightful surprises that make their bond even more special as we delve into their enchanting wedding journey.

A Love Story: Jeetender Kumar Tulli and Ayesha

Shah Rukh and Gauri’s grand wedding in 1991 was a celebration of love and cultural harmony. The couple chose unique names for their wedding ceremonies, which added a special touch of significance to their special day. For the Hindu wedding ceremony, Shah Rukh took the name as Jeetender Kumar Tulli, the epitome of romance. This decision is said to have been inspired by his grandmother, who noticed a striking resemblance between the young Shah Rukh and veteran actor Rajendra Kumar. On his special day, King Khan adopted the name Jeetender Kumar Tulli from the legendary actor’s full name, Rajendra Kumar Tulli.

Gauri, on the other hand, chose the name ‘Ayesha’ for her Nikaah ceremony, radiating elegance and poise. The Nikaah, a traditional Islamic wedding, brought the beauty of their diverse backgrounds together while honoring their individual identities and forming a perfect union of hearts.

Moments of Joy Captured: Haldi and Dancing Delights

Some of the most cherished moments of the couple’s special day are captured in photographs from their wedding album. Shah Rukh playfully applied turmeric paste to Gauri’s glowing face during the Haldi ceremony, signaling the start of a life filled with laughter and love. The bride and her friends joyfully danced in the next frame, celebrating the beauty of friendship and the promise of everlasting companionship.

The third image perfectly captures Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s love. They exuded pure happiness and affection for each other, with radiant smiles and rhythmic moves to the beats of dhol. Gauri’s traditional green and pink gown accentuated her beauty, while Shah Rukh’s dark brown ensemble complemented her perfectly.

Their wedding celebrations were not only about the couple; Shah Rukh’s friends shared moments of joy and camaraderie as well. It was a testament to Shah Rukh’s strong friendships, which became an important part of his love story.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have grown stronger together over the years, setting an example of love, respect, and devotion. Their journey as a couple, as well as the lovely names they chose for their weddings, add a special touch to their love story. It’s a love that has inspired millions and continues to warm hearts around the world, cementing them as the ‘Power Couple’ of B-Town for all time.