'Dictatorship in BRS': Hanumantha Rao targets KCR after joining Cong

Medchal District Congress Committee president Nandikanthi Sridhar resigns from party after Hanumantha Rao and his son were assured tickets

Updated: 2nd October 2023 6:33 pm IST
TRS MLA
Mynampally Hanumantha Rao

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, who recently joined the Congress in New Delhi, received a warm welcome from his supporters upon his return to Hyderabad on Monday.

His decision to leave the BRS came after his request for two party tickets, one for himself and another for his son Rohith Rao, was not met by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Upon landing at the RGI Airport in the afternoon, Hanumantha Rao launched a scathing attack on the ruling BRS party. He alleged that party leaders were taking commissions from beneficiaries of the state government’s welfare schemes.

‘Dictatorship in BRS’

Hanumantha Rao specifically targeted K Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing the state of being under a dictatorship where dissenting voices are suppressed. He pledged to fight until democratic rule is restored in the state and the so-called dictatorship ends.

Hanumantha Rao also criticised the state’s police, claiming that they created obstacles for his supporters who had come from distant locations to greet him. “Police set up a checkpoint and blocked access to the airport to prevent my supporters from reaching there,” he alleged.

Hanumantha Rao said that it was pitiful that the state government had banned protests in support of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who had brought IT companies to Hyderabad, generating employment for thousands.

Disgruntled Medchal leader quits Cong

Meanwhile, Nandikanthi Sridhar, the president of the Medchal District Congress Committee, has also resigned from the Congress and is likely to join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi soon.

This move follows his ‘dissatisfaction’ with the recent entry of Mynampally Hanumantha Rao and his son into the Congress, both of whom were assured of party tickets in the upcoming elections. Sridhar had long aspired to secure a Congress ticket from Malkajgiri.

