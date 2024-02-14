Disha Patani, Allu Arjun to star together for 1st time in…

Hyderabad: Pushpa starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has been generating a lot of hype. The first part, Pushpa: The Rise, on December 17, 2021, was released and, subsequently, became a massive blockbuster and earned a total of Rs. 365 crore globally.

One of the most talked about parts of ‘Pushpa 1’ was the special number ‘Oo Antava’ featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun which blew the screen with its catchy tune and mind-blowing dance moves.

Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for the second part, Pushpa: The Rule, anticipated to be released on August 15, 2024. The film is being directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The movie will have music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Disha Patani In Pushpa 2 Item Song?

According to the latest reports, Pushpa 2 will also have a special song which will be bigger and better than ‘Oo Antava’. There has been much talk about which actress will star in the item song of the movie’s second installment.

The latest buzz has it that the makers have cast Bollywood actress Disha Patani to dance with Allu Arjun in this track. Disha Patani is known for her glamorous roles and dance numbers in films such as Baaghi 3, Bharat, and Malang.

Sources say that Disha Patani has agreed to do the special song in Pushpa: The Rule, and will be shooting with Allu Arjun soon. The track is going to be composed by Devi Sri Prasad, famous for his peppy and energetic tunes. The visuals will be a treat to the eyes of the fans of Allu Arjun and Disha Patani.

Pushpa: The Rule is currently in its final phase of shooting in Hyderabad, and the makers are planning to wrap up the film by the end of March 2024. This project is one of the most awaited films of the year 2024 and is to break many records at the box office.