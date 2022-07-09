Disha Patani, Tara Saturia to grace Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6?

Mumbai: After the massive success of Ek Villian in 2014, Mohit Suri is back with ‘Ek Villian Returns’, and the fans are abuzz with new developments of the film every day.

Being a Balaji Motion Pictures production, the film is predicted to be a total hit and the filmmakers are leaving no stone unturned to promote it. Now, according to fresh reports, the team of ‘Ek Villian Returns’ will be gracing the sets of another hit Balaji television production- Tejasswi Prakash’s ‘Naagin 6’.

Yes, you read that right! A source revealed to Telly Chakkar that there would be an integration episode between both teams. Furthermore, the upcoming track would see a lot of twists and turns which will be brought by the ‘Ek Villian Returns’ cast in the lives of Rishabh-Shakti, Pratha – Kiara, Urvashi, and more.

Well, if the source is to be believed then this will be the biggest collaboration of all time and we cannot wait!

Starring Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Meheck Chahal, Zeeshan Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, and Nitin Bhatia in lead roles, Naagin 6 is a much-loved show among the audiences.

Speaking about ‘Ek Villian Returns’, the film is slated to hit the theatres on July 29 and has an ensemble cast of Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani.