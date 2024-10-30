Disha Patani’s return to Tollywood sparks new opportunities

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is set to return to Telugu cinema with her new movie Kanguva. Although she first appeared in Telugu films with Loafer, she shifted to Bollywood after her breakthrough in M.S. Dhoni. Since then, she’s made a name in Bollywood with hits like Baaghi 2. Now, Kanguva offers Disha another chance to connect with Telugu audiences, and industry experts hope this will lead to more roles for her in Tollywood.

Bollywood Stars Moving into Telugu Films

Disha isn’t alone in her move to Tollywood. Bollywood actresses like Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are also working in Telugu films, bringing new star power to the industry. If Kanguva does well, Disha may find more opportunities in Hyderabad, building her career in Telugu cinema and establishing herself among Telugu fans, a chance she missed earlier.

Disha Patani (image: instagram)

OTT Platforms Are Reducing Telugu Film Deals

As Disha looks for new opportunities, Tollywood itself is facing a tough situation. Major streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, and Zee5 have been buying fewer Telugu films. Producer C. Kalyan shared his concerns, explaining that these platforms used to provide big financial support for Telugu films by paying upfront. Now, with cutbacks, producers are struggling to secure deals for their films, making it harder to manage budgets.

How OTT Cutbacks Affect Telugu Producers

Previously, streaming services would often pay Telugu filmmakers upfront, giving them the funds to complete their movies. Now, platforms want to wait until the film is released and assess its box office performance before making any deals. This change is especially challenging for smaller films, as they relied on those early payments for financial support. Some are concerned that if this trend continues, stars and directors may need to lower their fees to help struggling producers.

Suggested Strategy for OTT Investment in Telugu Cinema

To tackle these challenges, producer C. Kalyan suggests that OTT platforms invest in more small and mid-budget Telugu films. Smaller films carry less financial risk but can still attract viewers on streaming platforms, just as many Malayalam films have succeeded. This approach could allow Tollywood to stay competitive in digital markets without relying solely on expensive blockbusters, bringing fresh and diverse content to viewers across India.