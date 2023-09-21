Distribution of 13,200 2BHK flats in Hyderabad today

Zahed Farooqui |   Updated: 21st September 2023 2:02 pm IST
2BHK houses to come up in Rasoolpura, Hyderabad.
2BHK houses built under Dignity housing scheme.

Hyderabad: Today, 13,200 double bedroom houses will be given away to beneficiaries within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Several state ministers, including KTR, Harish Rao, Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Sabita Indra Reddy, Malla Reddy, T Srinivas Yadav, and P Mahendra Reddy, along with Deputy Speaker Padmarao Goud and Mayor Hyderabad G Vijayalakshmi, will attend the event and hand over these houses to the beneficiaries.

State Minister T Srinivas Yadav announced that the distribution of double bedroom houses for the second phase is scheduled for September 21.

These houses are part of Chief Minister KCR’s initiative to provide free double bedroom houses to economically disadvantaged individuals, a unique scheme in the country.

The state government has undertaken the construction of one lakh double bedroom houses in the GHMC area, costing Rs 10,000 crore, with 70,000 of them ready for distribution.

In the first phase, 11,700 beneficiaries were chosen through an online lottery system, ensuring transparency in the selection process. On September 2, ministers inaugurated double bedroom houses at eight different locations as part of this ongoing initiative.

