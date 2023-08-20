Distribution of 2BHK houses in Hyderabad set to begin on Sept 2

Hyderabad: The distribution of 2BHK houses within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits is scheduled to commence on September 2. Beneficiaries for these houses will be chosen through a draw.

This decision was taken in a meeting held on Saturday, presided over by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. The meeting saw the participation of GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetti, Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector Harish, Rangareddy District Collector Amay Kumar, and GHMC Housing OSD Suresh.

During this gathering, the minister instructed the collectors to coordinate the distribution of 2BHK houses to beneficiaries within their respective areas.

Also Read Hyderabad’s real estate market becomes expensive

The distribution of 2BHK houses will take place at eight locations on September 2. In the first phase, the houses would be distributed to 12,000 beneficiaries.

To ensure transparency in the distribution process, the selection of beneficiaries will occur through a draw employing randomisation software at the Hyderabad District Collector’s office on August 24.

Earlier, a meeting was convened by KTR with ministers responsible for Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts at Pragathi Bhavan. In the meeting, instructions were issued to distribute 70,000 2BHK houses in Hyderabad and other districts across six phases.

During the meeting, KTR emphasized the government’s goal to construct 100,000 2BHK houses for the poor. Among these, 75,000 houses have already been built. Out of this count, 5,000 2BHK houses in Hyderabad and other districts have already been distributed.