DIVA Marker Vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease receives CDSCO License

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech group company Biovet, an innovative animal health vaccine producer based in Mallur, Karnataka, has announced that its Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) vaccine for dairy cattle and buffaloes, BIOLUMPIVAXIN, has received a license from the Central Drug Standards Control Organization (CDSCO).

According to a press release from Bharat Biotech group, the world’s safest and first-ever Differentiating Infected from Vaccinated Animals (DIVA) marker vaccine is to be launched soon.

BIOLUMPIVAXIN, the world’s first-ever DIVA marker vaccine, is the world’s only marker vaccine for LSD. “It offers a high safety and efficacy profile while enabling serological differentiation between naturally infected and vaccinated animals with the DIVA concept in it,” the release added.

The quality, safety, and efficacy of the vaccine have been extensively tested at ICAR-NRCE and at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), ensuring it meets the highest global standards.

The vaccine is the result of three years of research by scientists at NRCE, led by Dr. Naveen Kumar (now Director, NIV-Pune) under the leadership of Dr. B. N. Tripathi (former DDG, Animal Sciences, ICAR, now Vice Chancellor, SKUAST, Jammu).

Dr. Krishna Ella, Founder of Biovet, said, “This DIVA marker vaccine is a game-changer for veterinary medicine for disease surveillance and eradication programmes. Epidemiologists and Field workers can now distinguish if an animal received BIOLUMPIVAXIN or was previously infected with LSD.”

Over the past two years, approximately 200,000 cattle have died, and millions more have lost their milk production capabilities due to Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) nationwide. The LSD vaccine BIOLUMPIVAXIN will very soon be commercially available. The Biovet Mallur facility can produce 500 million doses of BIOLUMPIVAXIN annually.