Diversionary tactic, false case: AAP on ED raids against Saurabh Bharadwaj

ED is conducting searches at premises linked to Bharadwaj (45), former Delhi health minister, and others as part of a money laundering investigation.

New Delhi: The AAP on Tuesday termed the Enforcement Directorate raids against the party’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj a “diversionary tactic” and claimed that the case against him is false.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at premises linked to Bharadwaj (45), former Delhi health minister, and others as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

Around a dozen locations in the national capital are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

“The raids are a diversionary tactic. The case pertains to the time when Bharadwaj was not holding any ministerial post. The case is false,” senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said.

The investigation against Bharadwaj is understood to be linked to an Anti-Corruption Branch case into alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects by the previous AAP government.

