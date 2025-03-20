‘Divorce has been done’: Dhanashree Varma, Yuzvendra Chahal part ways

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer-influencer Dhanashree Verma are now officially divorced. Their marriage has been legally dissolved, as confirmed by their lawyer.

The Bombay High Court had earlier waived the mandatory six-month cooling-off period after the couple filed for divorce, directing the Bandra family court to finalize the proceedings by Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Chahal and Dhanashree were spotted arriving separately at the Bandra family court in Mumbai for their final divorce hearing on Thursday. Given Chahal’s commitments to IPL 2025, the court fast-tracked the hearing, ensuring a swift conclusion to the legal process.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, had been facing separation rumors for months before finally deciding to part ways legally. While neither Chahal nor Dhanashree has commented publicly on the divorce, the confirmation from lawyer has put an end to all speculations.

With IPL 2025 around the corner, Yuzvendra Chahal is now expected to shift his focus entirely to cricket, while Dhanashree continues to grow her influence in the entertainment and digital world.