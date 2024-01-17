‘Divorce is hard’: Sania Mirza FINALLY confirms her separation?

Hyderabad: Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza has once again sparked divorce rumors with her recent cryptic posts on Instagram, keeping the speculations alive about the troubles in her marriage. The rumors, which initially surfaced in 2022, have been a recurring theme, resurfacing every so often with Sania’s social media activity.

Speculation are rife that Sania’s marriage to cricketer Shoaib Malik has been hit by a rough patch, with unconfirmed reports suggesting infidelity as the root cause. The rumoured ex-couple is said to be living separately in Dubai while co-parenting their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Sania’s latest Instagram post has added fuel to the ongoing gossip, as she reflects on the challenges of marriage and divorce. Her message is about the difficulty of life choices, comparing the challenges of relationships, health, finance, and communication.

The note reads, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.”

While both Sania and Shoiab have remained tight-lipped about these reports, the Pakistani cricketer one in an interview, labeled the divorce matter as a personal affair, urging people not to pry into their private lives. He affirmed that he and Sania have chosen not to discuss their separation publicly.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad in 2010. Their family expanded with the arrival of their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, born in October 2018.