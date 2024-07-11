Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya robbed, couple seeks help

Mumbai: TV couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s vacation in Florence took an unfortunate turn when they were robbed of their passports and money. Vivek shared that they are now stuck in their hotel without any cash, desperately needing help from the Indian embassy.

The couple, who had been sharing photos from their European holiday, experienced the theft while they were exploring Florence. They had parked their car to look at the hotel. Upon returning, they found their car’s window shattered and their belongings, including passports and money, stolen.

Vivek recounted the incident, saying, “The trip was perfect until this happened. We reached Florence yesterday and planned to stay for a day. We parked our car and went to see a property. When we came back, the car was broken into, and everything was gone – passports, wallets, money, shopping, all our valuables. Thankfully, they didn’t take some old clothes and food.”

Their attempts to get help from local authorities were unsuccessful. Vivek explained, “We contacted the local police, but they said they couldn’t help without CCTV footage from the area. They even refused to visit the site. The police station closes at 6 pm, and after that, they offer no assistance. We also tried reaching the embassy, but it was already closed for the day.”

The couple, who are scheduled to return to India soon, are in urgent need of help. Vivek added, “We are in a small town near Florence. The hotel staff has been very kind, but we are stranded without cash and need the embassy’s assistance. We require temporary passports and significant help to get back to India, as we have nothing with us.”

Divyanka later posted an update on Instagram, assuring their followers that they are safe but have lost most of their essentials. They have not yet shared whether the situation has been resolved.