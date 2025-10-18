As the festival of lights draws near, Hyderabad transforms into a glittering paradise where shopping meets celebration. The city’s streets, malls, and open-air fairs are now buzzing with Diwali spirit from diyas and decor to designer wear and festive sweets, every corner offers a reason to indulge. Whether you’re hunting for traditional gifts or simply soaking in the festive vibes, here are some recommendations by Siasat.com of the most happening Diwali fairs and markets in Hyderabad this season.

1. PopStop Hyderabad – PBR Convention, Jubilee Hills

Date: 18th October

Timings: 10 AM onwards

Kickstart your Diwali shopping spree at PopStop Hyderabad. Known for its curated selection of homegrown brands, this market brings together clothing, lifestyle accessories, handmade candles, organic treats, and festive hampers under one elegant roof. Expect a lively crowd, influencer pop-ups, and food stalls serving delicious festive snacks.

2. The Melange Market – Banjara Hills

Date: 19th October

Timings: 10 AM onwards

If chic decor and designer gifting are your thing, The Melange Market is your go-to. This year’s edition is all about sustainable luxury, think hand-painted diyas, artisanal soaps, silver jewelry, and Indo-fusion wear. It’s also a perfect spot for some quick festive photos thanks to its vibrant, floral-themed stalls.

3. Shilparamam Mela – Hitech City

Open Everyday

A Hyderabad classic, the Shilparamam Diwali Mela never fails to capture the essence of Indian craftsmanship. From terracotta diyas and ethnic wear to wooden toys and brass décor, this mela offers a blend of rural artistry and urban energy. As evening falls, the entire bazaar glows with lamps and fairy lights, making it a visual treat.

4. Leo Lifestyle Exhibition – Kompally

Dates: 18th–19th October

Timings: 10 AM onwards

For North Hyderabad residents, the Leo Lifestyle Exhibition is a must-visit. This two-day fair showcases festive collections from emerging designers and boutique brands including festive sarees, jewelry, and home accessories. Don’t miss the sky lantern release in the evening, adding magic to your shopping experience.

Bonus: Diwali Bazaars Around the City

Beyond these organized fairs, Hyderabad’s local markets are brimming with festive buzz. Begum Bazaar and Sultan Bazaar are perfect for traditional décor, diyas, and fireworks.

Laad Bazaar near Charminar is a treasure trove of bangles and ethnic jewelry. Popular malls including Inorbit Mall, Sarath City Capital Mall and others host indoor pop-up stalls selling sweets, candles, and gifting hampers.

From heritage crafts to modern pop-ups, Hyderabad’s Diwali shopping scene beautifully blends tradition and trend. Whether you prefer the handcrafted charm of Shilparamam or the traditional or historic vibe of Laad Bazaar, every market captures the joy of the festival in its own light.