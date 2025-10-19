Diwali rush: Western railway operates 75 special train pairs

Surat: Unprecedented crowds have been witnessed at Surat railway station in Gujarat over the last few days as people headed to their hometowns ahead of Diwali and Chhath, with Western Railway operating special trains to cater to the festival rush.

The Western Railway, in a release on Sunday, said that it has notified around 75 pairs of special trains for the festive season that were making more than 2,400 trips to ferry passengers.

According to officials, personnel from the police, Railway Protection Force and Railways are working in coordination to control the rush, as the Surat railway station, where people waited in serpentine queues extending up to 1.5 km.

“Special trains are being run for various destinations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal, among other states,” the release said.

Around 40 pairs of festival special trains were being operated from Udhna and Surat, it said.

“On Sunday, apart from six regular trains, 15 special trains are being run, including six unreserved special trains. In addition to this, three unreserved special trains for Jayanagar have been notified from Udhna,” it said.

More than 22,800 passengers were ferried from Surat/Udhna on Saturday by various trains, while over 20,000 people boarded trains from Surat or Udhna till Sunday afternoon, the release stated.

“Adequate crowd management and control measures have also been taken, including creation of holding areas on the east and west sides of Surat and Udhna stations, increased booking windows and shifts, adequate RPF and GRP deployment, ticket checking and booking staff with close monitoring by senior officers who have been deputed at major stations,” it said.

As many as 11 extra ticket windows are being operated with 38 shifts, and adequate staff have been deployed with mobile UTS to issue tickets to passengers waiting in holding areas, it stated.

“Passengers first arrive at the holding areas, where there are adequate facilities for sitting, lighting, drinking water and toilets. Drinking water bottles are also being distributed to passengers waiting in the queues,” it said.

The crowd is also being monitored real time so that quick action can be taken if needed. Queuing facilities are in place to ensure passengers arrive at platforms and board their coaches in an orderly and disciplined manner, the release said.