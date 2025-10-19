Internet ‘bullies’ man into putting up lights for Diwali, reel viral

Diwali brings sweets, firecrackers and gatherings- but all this is preceded by cleaning, lighting and many other preparations, which can drain the best of us. While most of us only have to bear the nagging of our parents when slacking off on pre-Diwali tasks, one man in Noida did not find himself so lucky.

A recent Instagram reel that has gone viral showed a glittering society with elaborate lighting fixtures in most apartments; however, in the next moment, the people shooting the reel point out a flat with a depressing single string of green light.

Taunting him, they say, “Bhai mai nai lagara, mere se nai hora mai ja raha hoon andar khane peene” (I can’t do this, I’m going to head inside to eat.)

The reel now has 1.6 million likes and over 11 thousand comments debating the laziness of the decorator. While some people sarcastically praised the bare minimum effort, others found fault with the humour. “Some people have lost loved ones, festivals are overwhelming for them,” said one comment, while others thought the flat might belong to a senior citizen.

However, these assumptions were quickly laid to rest when the ‘lazy decorator’ in question posted a reel of his own showing him giving in to the pressure and putting up more lights.

The man now identified as Kulwant was seen stringing the rest of his balcony with white lights. “Akal agayai Kulwant?” (Are you finally in your senses?) asks the person behind the camera.

“Society ke pressure me Kulwant ka kharcha hogaya” (Society’s pressure raised Kulwant’s expenses) said one commentator, while others thanked their feed for bringing them both sides of the story. As such, the case of the lazy decorator has now been laid to rest.