Video: Indian tech company’s ‘suitcase-full’ of Deepawali surprise gifts goes viral

Deepawali is not just a festival of lights; it is a kaleidoscope of colours, family gatherings, and, of course, bonuses! It’s one of the most anticipated times of the year for employees, and this Indian tech company has raised the bar by surprising its staff with suitcases filled with gifts, leaving everyone, and social media, buzzing with excitement.

Each employee at Info Edge received a set of VIP suitcases, a diya from the tech firm and a box of snacks. Instagram posts shared by Info Edge staff showcasing extravagant festive treats have gone viral.

The videos shared by Info Edge staff on Instagram over the past two days, showcasing their festive treats, have gone viral, with online users curious to know which company is behind such generosity.

Videos show employees walking into their cubicles, to be delightfully surprised and find a treat-loaded suitcase decorated with a festive ribbon, boxes of sweets and a diya.

The comments sections burst up with many confessing that their own Deepwali gifts did not match up.

One user wrote, “15th reel on my feed of this office. All of you are so overwhelmed that every other person is posting a reel.”

“Me watching the video with Kaju Barfi box that I got from my office,” wrote one viewer. “I showed it to my manager, he said it’s AI,” another wrote.

Info Edge, a prominent Indian technology holding company, owns, operates and invests in internet-led businesses. The company owns and operates popular digital platforms like Naukri.com, 99acres.com, Jeevansathi.com, and Shiksha.com.

Based in Noida, the company was established in 1995 by Sanjeev Bikhchandani, it is a leading company in India’s online classifieds and recruitment spaces.