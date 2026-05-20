DKS says 80 pc farmers support Bidadi township project, compensation from June

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (DKS) on Wednesday, May 20, said the state government is set to begin compensation distribution from the first week of June for farmers affected by the proposed Greater Bengaluru Township project near Bidadi in Ramanagara district.

The announcement came after Shivakumar held a crucial meeting with farmers regarding land acquisition and compensation related to the large-scale township project.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, nearly 80 per cent of the farmers whose lands fall under the proposed project area have expressed consent for the acquisition process after discussions with the government.

“All the farmers had come for discussions regarding the Greater Bengaluru Township project. We have already explained the compensation package to them. Nearly 80 per cent of the farmers have agreed and requested the government to release compensation quickly,” Shivakumar told reporters.

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He further stated that village-wise final notifications connected to land acquisition would be issued within the next few days.

“Within three days, the notifications will be released. From the first week of June, compensation distribution will begin,” he said.

The Karnataka government is reportedly targeting completion of all major procedures and notifications related to the project before June 30.

The ambitious township proposal has triggered political controversy after Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy criticised the project and accused the state government of turning it into a large-scale real estate venture.

Reacting to Kumaraswamy’s allegations, Shivakumar hit back, claiming that the township proposal itself originated during Kumaraswamy’s tenure as Chief Minister.

“This project did not start during my tenure. The township concept was proposed during Kumaraswamy’s period itself. At that time, it was even discussed with DLF, but the company later withdrew saying the project was not feasible,” he said.

Shivakumar also challenged JDS leaders for an open public debate over the project and its benefits.

“I am ready for a public discussion with JDS leaders at any location and time selected by them,” he added.

During the meeting, farmers also sought additional benefits apart from financial compensation. They urged the government to allot 30×40 residential sites within the developed township area for families surrendering their agricultural land.

Farmers argued that receiving developed sites along with compensation would help secure their future after losing agricultural holdings to urban expansion.

However, Shivakumar refrained from making any immediate promise on the demand and said the government would examine the proposal in detail.

The proposed Greater Bengaluru Township near Bidadi is being promoted by the state government as a major urban infrastructure initiative aimed at expanding Bengaluru’s metropolitan region and easing pressure on the city.

Despite the government’s assurances, the project continues to face resistance from sections of farmers and opposition parties, who fear that large-scale land acquisition may primarily benefit private developers and real estate interests.