DMK alliance has not weakened, TN people still trust combine, says Stalin

Chennai: The DMK-led alliance has not weakened despite not registering total victory in the April 23 Assembly election and its ability to garner 1.54 crore votes demonstrated the trust people of Tamil Nadu have placed on the combine, DMK president M K Stalin said on Thursday, May 14.

Post election results, most of the allies have openly stated that they would continue their political journey with the DMK without shifting their affiliation. “This shows the commitment of the allied party leaders to the DMK,” Stalin said.

“Accordingly, we will stand united as principled political parties and continue our journey for the welfare of the people and for statehood as always. The strength and fighting spirit to protect Tamil Nadu belongs to us,” the former Chief Minister said in a statement here.

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Although the Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK worked together to continue taking Tamil Nadu on the path of progress and to prevent the loss of state rights, it could not achieve complete victory in the recently held elections.

“The fact that it has not weakened in strength and won 1.54 crore votes and 72 seats (in total) demonstrates the trust that the people of Tamil Nadu have placed in us,” Stalin said.

He expressed his regrets and took the responsibility for any slight inconvenience caused to any party leader in the alliance or their workers.

“I would like to express my gratitude again for the hard work and cooperation of all of them,” he added.

Mentioning the names of ally leaders, including the Congress that has switched loyalty to the TVK post-polls, and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder and MP Kamal Haasan, who extended support to the SPA, Stalin thanked them for their support and said as leader of the alliance, he took the responsibility for all the negotiations, constituency allocations, agreements and campaigning related to the alliance.

“As the president of DMK, I would like to express my gratitude to all the leaders, office bearers and cadres who were part of the SPA-led by the DMK,” he said.

“I also remember with gratitude that many new parties joined the alliance for the 2026 assembly election and raised their voices for the welfare of the state. DMK and I will never forget the trust and cooperation shown by these parties during the election,” Stalin said.