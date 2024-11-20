DMK slams Centre for imposition of Hindi

Chennai: A high-level meeting of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) held at the party headquarters has condemned the Union Government’s move to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states.

In a strongly-worded resolution, the party also criticised the Union Government for delaying the caste-based population census.

The DMK also called on the Union Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to actively intervene in the ongoing crisis in Manipur, instead of being “mute spectators.”

The party emphasised the need to ensure the safety of all people in riot-hit Manipur and to restore humanity in the region.

Another resolution passed at the meeting urged the Union Government to include Tamil Nadu’s requests in the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission.

The party called for the acceptance of these resolutions to address the state’s financial needs effectively.

The DMK leadership directed its party cadres to begin ground-level organisational work immediately as part of its preparations for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

In preparation for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections the DMK has already appointed full-time workers for all 234 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Half of these workers were selected based on their performance during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the DMK-led INDIA Bloc secured a landslide victory, winning all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry.

To ensure impartiality and focus, these appointees are not residents of the constituencies they oversee.

Each incharge is required to submit weekly progress reports to the state party headquarters, identifying strengths and weaknesses in their respective areas.

To enhance coordination, ministers have been appointed to oversee the performance of each district.

These ministers will work closely with the constituency incharges to monitor progress and ensure the effective implementation of state government schemes and programs.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is personally monitoring the ministers’ performance. He has expressed confidence in the DMK’s ability to win 200 of the 234 Assembly seats in the 2026 elections.

Currently holding 133 seats, the party has set an ambitious target and is working rigorously towards it.

A core team of DMK leaders, including Youth Wing leader and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, State Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and E.V. Velu, and Organising Secretary R.S. Bharathi, has been tasked with overseeing the party’s election strategy.

Udhayanidhi Stalin is managing day-to-day operations and has been critical of certain party leaders who underperformed during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections despite being assigned specific responsibilities.

Speaking on the party’s preparations, R.S. Bharathi stated, “Our leader and Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, has set a target of winning 200 Assembly seats in the 2026 elections. The party’s organisational machinery is fully activated to achieve this goal. Senior leaders, including Udhayanidhi Stalin, are working tirelessly to ensure the party’s success.”