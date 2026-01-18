Do not drag ministers into your rivalry: CM Reddy tells media houses

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Sunday, January 18, asked the media organisations not to drag ministers into their rivalry and tarnish the image of the state government.

Addressing a public meeting in Khammam, he said the media organisations should settle scores among themselves instead of dragging the ministers and running ‘slanderous’ stories.

The Chief Minister was reacting to reports carried by a Telugu newspaper and television channel belonging to a group about alleged corruption in contracts awarded by state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

The media house made allegations that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also hold the Energy and Finance portfolio, was involved in awarding contract to a company, in which its rival media group is said to have stakes.

Also Read Bhatti cancels SCCL’s mining tender after claims of his involvement

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the media should desist from working directly or indirectly to strengthen forces inimical to the state government.

Stating that there is no room for corruption in his government, the Chief Minister advised media to seek his clarification before writing anything about Ministers, MPs and MLAs.

“As the Chief Minister and the head of the family, I am always available to give the clarification,” he said, adding that stories carrying false allegations against Ministers create doubts in public mind about the integrity of the Telangana government.

“Speaking on the issues in Singareni Collieries Company Limited, some people were making false allegations against the Telangana government,” Revanth Reddy said.

“Some newspapers have written that there was direct or indirect scam. Singareni tenders are being given to experienced companies. There is no scope for corruption of even one paisa,” he added.

Revanth Reddy claimed that the state government has given no room for any irregularities during the last two years. Saying that Ministers are working with coordination, the Chief Minister exuded confidence that Congress will remain in power for another 10 years in Telangana.