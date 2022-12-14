Do not perform ‘nikah’ if DJ music, bands are played: Muslim body to clerics

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 14th December 2022 10:36 pm IST
Representative Image

Ghaziabad: A Muslim organisation has urged clerics to not perform the ‘nikah’ if “DJ music or brass bands” are played at the function.

In a statement, the Muslim Maha Sabha said it has sought the cooperation of ‘ulemas’ and clerics to convince the community to conduct wedding functions in a simple manner.

The Muslim Maha Sabha will continue opposing the wastage of money at wedding functions, it added.

A written guarantee should also be taken from the families that they will not encourage this “DJ culture” in the future, the statement said.

