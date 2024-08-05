Do we need another book on Hyderabad? The Kohinoors makes a compelling case

Hyderabad: Is there a need for yet another book on Hyderabad? This question naturally arises when one comes across a new publication detailing the history and heritage of the city. Indeed, Hyderabad, with its rich Nawabi legacy and cultural tapestry, has been the subject of numerous books over the years. Yet, fresh attempts to portray this dynamic city continue to emerge, each bringing its unique flavor and perspective.

A recent addition to this literary landscape is The Kohinoors, Distinguished Personalities of Hyderabad. This new book stands out not merely because it revisits familiar themes but also sheds new light on lesser-known aspects of Hyderabad’s history, heritage and people. The author Khalid Shahbaz delves into the city’s architectural marvels, cultural practices, and the lives of its illustrious inhabitants with a fresh lens. His narrative intertwines historical facts with engaging storytelling, making the book accessible to both historians and casual readers.

What sets The Kohinoors apart is its ability to connect the past with the present, illustrating how historical events have shaped the contemporary identity of Hyderabad. This approach not only enriches our understanding of the city but also highlights the ongoing relevance of its heritage in today’s world. In this sense, The Kohinoors justifies its place on the shelves, proving that there is always room for new perspectives on a city as multifaceted as Hyderabad which is over 400 years old.

From the city’s founder, Sultan Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah, to the boxing sensation, Nikhat Zareen, The Kohinoors covers a wide range of personalities in diverse fields. While most history books focus on the Qutb Shahi and Asaf Jahi rulers, The Kohinoors highlights the achievements and contributions of lesser-known Hyderabadis.

Readers can learn about Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, the career diplomat who made Hyderabad proud by bridging nations with diplomacy and literature. As an ambassador to several countries, he succeeded in securing significant investments for various Indian states. The book also features renowned economist Prof. Amir Ullah Khan, who has a literary flair, and IPS officers like A. K. Khan and Syed Mustafa Hashmi. It includes a host of doctors, engineers, architects, businessmen and other notable figures who often do not find mention in traditional history books.

Syed Khaled Shahbaaz, the author, shines a spotlight on these deserving individuals. The book celebrates Kohinoors of education, sports, arts and literature, journalism, and even spirituality. The author’s painstaking efforts show in the way he has researched and highlighted the human Kohinoors from different walks of life. “Much like the Kohinoor diamond, which was formed under immense pressure and heat, many Hyderabadis have achieved greatness through their unstinting efforts. My book is a tribute to these individuals,” he says.

Basically an engineer, Shahbaaz has emerged as a notable journalist and writer. Thanks to his illustrious father, Syed Fazil Husain Parvez, Editor of Gawah Urdu weekly, he has received a solid grounding in journalism. His passion for writing led him to abandon a lucrative career in the US and dive into the rough and tumble of journalism. “Bytes and algorithms can’t compete with the thrill of journalism,” he says.

Young Shahbaaz is also a skilled PR professional and has conducted training workshops for media personnel and government officials in social media and Artificial Intelligence. His diverse skill set and dedication have made him a versatile figure in the field of journalism, contributing significantly to both media and public relations.

While there are many interesting nuggets of information in this book, what attracts readers is its high-quality printing and aesthetic design. Interestingly, the all-rounder that he is, Shahbaaz himself designed the entire book. I have seen him burning the midnight oil to make it perfect.

The book launch programme, held the other day, was also impressive and befitting the occasion. His father spared no effort to give Shahbaaz a head start. The book is a testament to Shahbaaz’s dedication and multifaceted talents, making it a compelling read for anyone interested in Hyderabad’s rich history and diverse personalities.

After going through the book, one notices the author’s unrestrained praise of the people he chose to write about. Some of those featured, particularly the Nizams, have controversial aspects to their lives and legacies. A more balanced approach, presenting these figures with both their achievements and their flaws, would have provided a more comprehensive and nuanced view. Nonetheless, The Kohinoors makes for an interesting read..