Hyderabad: Have you ever wondered what a brand’s name really means? Many companies use short names or acronyms to grab attention. PVR is one of those names that sounds simple but has a story behind it. The letters PVR stand for Priya Village Roadshow. This full form reveals a partnership between an Indian cinema hall and an Australian entertainment giant.

From Priya to PVR: Launching the Multiplex Revolution

In 1997 Ajay Bijli’s Priya Exhibitors joined with Australia’s Village Roadshow. They opened India’s first multiplex in Saket, New Delhi, with four screens. It offered better sound, big screens, and comfy seats.

This new theatre changed how people watched movies. Audiences could see many new Bollywood and Hollywood films in one place. Priya Exhibitors already ran the famous Priya Cinema in Delhi. The partnership name Priya Village Roadshow was soon shortened to PVR, a simple name with a big meaning.

In 2002 Village Roadshow left the venture and Ajay Bijli became the sole owner of PVR. In 2012, PVR acquired Cinemax, and in 2016 it bought DT Cinemas, expanding to more cities. In 2023 PVR merged with INOX Leisure to form PVR INOX. This new chain is now India’s largest multiplex company.

Innovations and Today

PVR did not stop at more screens. It launched Gold Class theaters for a luxury experience and PVR Playhouse for families. It brought advanced formats like IMAX, 4DX and Dolby Atmos to Indian cinemas.

Today PVR INOX has over 1,700 screens in more than 350 locations across India and Sri Lanka. Through a catchy name and constant innovation, PVR Cinemas has become a household name for movie lovers.