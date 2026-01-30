Do you know how much Margot Robbie’s viral Taj Mahal necklace costs?

Hyderabad: Margot Robbie made a powerful style statement at the world premiere of Wuthering Heights held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. The Australian actor arrived on the red carpet in a dramatic custom Schiaparelli couture gown, instantly catching the attention of fans and fashion lovers.

But beyond the striking outfit, it was the jewellery around her neck that truly became the talking point of the evening.

Everything about Margot Robbie’s necklace

Margot Robbie wore a legendary heart-shaped diamond necklace once owned by Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor. According to media reports, the necklace is valued at around eight million dollars, which is approximately Rs. 74 crore.

The iconic jewel was gifted to Elizabeth Taylor by her fifth husband, actor Richard Burton, on her 40th birthday. The necklace is closely associated with their famous love story, which began during the filming of Cleopatra. Over the years, the piece has come to symbolise old Hollywood romance, luxury, and timeless glamour.

The necklace’s deep Indian connection

What makes the necklace even more special is its strong connection to Indian history. The heart-shaped, table-cut diamond carries a Parsi inscription that reads “Love is Everlasting” and also has the name of Mughal empress Noor Jahan engraved on it.

Historians believe the gem originally belonged to Mughal emperor Shah Jahangir, who gifted it to Nur Jahan. The diamond was later passed down to their son Shah Jahan. Some experts believe Shah Jahan then gifted the jewel to his wife Mumtaz. Because of this royal lineage, the diamond came to be known as the Taj Mahal Diamond.

From Mughal royalty to Hollywood

In 1971, French luxury brand Cartier acquired the historic diamond and redesigned it into a necklace using rubies, jade elements, and table-cut diamonds. The final gold and ruby chain was created by Cartier designer Alfred Durante.