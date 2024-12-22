Do you know India’s most-watched film with 25 crore tickets sold?

Mumbai: Few movies have left a mark on Indian cinema like Sholay. Released in 1975, this classic directed by Ramesh Sippy is not just a film—it’s a phenomenon. Despite being initially labeled a flop, Sholay went on to sell an astounding 25 crore tickets, making it the most-watched Indian movie of all time.

When Sholay hit the theaters, expectations were sky-high. It had a stellar cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan as the iconic Gabbar Singh. However, the film opened slowly, and many critics dismissed it as a failure. But as word spread, audiences flocked to the cinemas, drawn by the gripping story, memorable characters, and unforgettable dialogues like “Kitne aadmi the?”

In its six-year theatrical run, the film sold 15 crore tickets in India. Re-releases over the years added another 3 crore tickets domestically. Internationally, Sholay found immense success, especially in the Soviet Union, where it sold 6 crore tickets. Its appeal in Europe, North America, and the Middle East added another crore, taking its total to 25 crore tickets.

Even by today’s standards, this record remains unmatched. Modern hits like Baahubali 2 and RRR have achieved global success, but their ticket sales don’t come close to Sholay’s.

The film’s legacy endures nearly five decades later, with its characters, dialogues, and music remaining beloved by fans across generations. Sholay isn’t just a movie—it’s a cultural milestone, proving that great storytelling always stands the test of time.