Do you know SRK’s home Mannat was built in 1800s by a Raja?

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s house, Mannat, is one of Mumbai’s most famous landmarks. Every day, fans gather outside to see Bollywood’s King Khan. But before SRK bought it, this house had a long history. Let’s take a look at how it became Mannat.

A Royal Beginning

Mannat was first called Villa Vienna. It was built in the late 1800s by Raja Bijai Sen, a king from Mandi, a princely state in Himachal Pradesh. He built it as a gift for one of his queens. After his death in 1902, the mansion was sold.

Villa Vienna: A New Name

In 1915, a businessman named Perin Maneckji Batliwala bought the house and named it Villa Vienna because he loved Viennese music. Over the years, the house changed owners many times, passing through different families.

Before SRK, Salman Khan was offered the house. But his father, Salim Khan, told him, “What will you do with such a big house?” So, Salman didn’t buy it.

SRK’s Dream Home

While filming Yes Boss (1997), SRK saw Villa Vienna and fell in love with it. In 2001, he bought it for Rs. 13 crore. At first, he named it “Jannat”, but later changed it to “Mannat”, meaning a wish or prayer.

Mannat Today

Gauri Khan designed the house, making it a six-storey mansion with:

Large bedrooms

A private theater

A swimming pool

A gym

A library

In 2024, SRK started adding two more floors to the house. Today, Mannat is worth Rs. 250 crore and is more than just a home—it’s a symbol of SRK’s journey from a small-town boy to a global superstar.