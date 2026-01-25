Do you know the first Indian film to gain global recognition?

Hyderabad: Indian cinema today is known for its grand stars, powerful performances, colourful songs, and massive global fan base. From legendary actors to blockbuster films, India has become one of the biggest film industries in the world. But this global journey did not begin with stardom or big budgets. It began quietly, with one simple black and white film rooted in devotion and truth.

That film was Sant Tukaram, released in 1936.

At a time when Indian cinema was still finding its voice, Sant Tukaram told the real life story of the 17th century poet saint Tukaram Maharaj. The film focused on faith, equality, and inner strength. There were no flashy sets or dramatic action scenes. Instead, it relied on honest storytelling and deep emotion.

Image source: IMDB

A Historic Moment for Indian Cinema

In 1937, Sant Tukaram was screened at the Venice International Film Festival. It made history by becoming the first Indian sound film to receive major international recognition. The film earned a special mention and was declared one of the three best films in the world that year. This was a proud moment for Indian cinema, especially when the country was still under British rule.

Earlier, the film Seeta from 1934 was screened at Venice, but Sant Tukaram was the first Indian film to be officially awarded and globally celebrated.

Image Source: IMDB

The role of Tukaram was played by Vishnupant Pagnis, a classical singer and not a trained actor. His calm presence and devotional singing made audiences believe he truly was the saint. The simplicity of his performance became the film’s biggest strength.

Despite its modest style, Sant Tukaram ran in theatres for over a year and became a huge success in India. More importantly, it proved that Indian stories could touch hearts across the world without glamour.