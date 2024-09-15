Doctor beaten up, threatened at pvt hospital in Gujarat; three held

Bhavnagar: A doctor was allegedly beaten up by three persons after he asked them to remove their footwear before entering the emergency room at a private hospital in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar, police said on Sunday.

The police on Saturday arrested the trio involved in the attack at Shreya Hospital in Sihor town, an official said.

The incident occurred on September 12 when the accused arrived at the hospital for the treatment of a woman who had suffered a head injury, he said.

“When they entered the emergency room, the doctor asked them to remove their footwear, following which they started abusing him and the nursing staff present there,” the first information report (FIR) stated.

The men started thrashing Dr Jaideepsinh Gohil (33) and left him with injuries. They also damaged medicines and other equipment in the room, it stated.

The accused also allegedly threatened to kill the doctor, the FIR stated.

The accused, Hiren Dangar, Bhavdeep Dangar, and Kaushik Kuvadiya, have been arrested under sections 115 (2) (act with the intention of thereby causing hurt to any person), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation ), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official said.