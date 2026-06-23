Doctor injects himself with poison at Hyderabad hospital, dies

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a doctor died by suicide at the Recover Hospital in Mallapur on Monday, June 22.

The deceased was identified as Kashif Ahmed, a duty doctor and a native of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Addressing the media, the Balapur Circle Inspector, M Sudhakar, said that Kashif had injected himself with poison.

“Kashif may have died late on Monday night. The reason for suicide is unclear,” he added.

In a tragic incident, a doctor died by suicide at the Recover Hospital in Mallapur on Monday, June 22.



The deceased was identified as Kashif Ahmed, a duty doctor and a native of Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. Addressing the media, the Balapur Circle Inspector, M Sudhakar said that… pic.twitter.com/PvsJig4iv8 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 23, 2026

He said that Kashif’s parents have been informed about his death and are coming to Hyderabad. Sudhakar said that the incident came to light when hospital staff knocked the staff room door and eventually broke it open after there was no response from inside.

A case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).