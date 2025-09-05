Doctor, techie among 9 held as Hyderabad police bust drug racket

The arrests followed credible intelligence inputs.

Zahed Farooqui | Published: 5th September 2025 5:02 pm IST
Representative image (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police on Friday cracked down on a city-based drug network, arresting nine individuals that included a practicing surgeon, an IT recruiter, and a sex worker.

The breakthrough came after a raid at a flat in Chilkalguda, where police apprehended Ramakanth alias Kiran (44), a native of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. According to officials, Ramakanth was a well-known drug peddler who had allegedly procured 100 grams of MDMA from a Nigerian contact in Bengaluru and transported it to Hyderabad for distribution.

Investigators revealed that he, along with his associate M. Prasad (30) of L B Nagar, had been selling the contraband to select clients in the city. The arrests followed credible intelligence inputs about the duo’s illegal activities.

As police began tracing Ramakanth’s customer base, shocking details emerged. Among his clients was a surgeon residing in Saidabad and working at a Malakpet hospital. Others included an IT professional from Karmanghat, a sex worker, and several others from different parts of the city.

Officials further disclosed that Ramakanth used Grindr, a gay dating application, to connect with potential clients and expand his customer circle. His statement has prompted police to widen the probe and identify more individuals linked to the network.

Law enforcement authorities said investigations are ongoing and more arrests are likely in the coming days.

