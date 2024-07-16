Doda encounter: Mehbooba says accountability should be fixed

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday sought accountability for the “loss of 50 soldiers in the past 32 months” in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, saying “heads should have rolled by now”.

Her remarks came after four army personnel, including an officer, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district on Monday.

“Unfortunately, there is no accountability. Heads should have rolled by now … the DGP (R R Swain) should have been sacked by now,” Mehbooba told reporters here.

“What has happened in Doda yesterday is highly condemnable. We lost our brave soldiers and officers in this attack… there is no accountability,” she said.

“The incumbent DGP is more busy fixing things politically. He is more into how to crush PDP and how to harass the people,” she alleged.

“Almost 50 soldiers lost their lives in past 32 months. Nobody is being held accountable,” she said.

Hitting out at the DGP, she said, “We don’t need a ‘fixer’ here. We need a DGP. We have had DGPs from outside earlier who did a very good job”.