Does ‘Srivalli’ gets killed in ‘Pushpa 2’? Find out here

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna – starrer ‘Pushpa 2’, is yet to go on the floors. Meanwhile, speculations about the second part of Sukumar’s directorial are rife.

Netizens have been making guesses about the nature of the Pushpa Raj-Bhanwar Singh Shekawath (played by Fahadh Fassil) clash in the second installment of the blockbuster movie ‘Pushpa’, while things around Rashmika Mandanna’s character, Srivalli are majorly discussed too.

Speculations are rife that Rashmika Mandanna’s character, Srivalli, is killed by the villains, leaving Allu Arjun’s character outraged and devastated. There’s no way of knowing if Sukumar will infuse this side of the story, but Twitter users speculate on two possibilities.

The cliche of villains murdering the heroine in order to extract revenge on the hero is no longer relevant. Despite the old nature of the element, ‘KGF 2’ utilised it to perfection, because of Prashanth Neel’s exceptional knack for massive scene mounting.

Because the audience should sympathise with the smuggler-hero, ‘Pushpa Raj’ was disgraced and labelled a bastard by his opponents in the first section. If the same notion is repeated through the heroine’s death in the second part, it will appear repetitive. Well, Sukumar, the captain of the ship, is still on his way, giving final touches to the script for ‘Pushpa 2’ before the team begins filming in August.