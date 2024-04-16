‘Doesn’t seem like Congress govt in Telangana will survive…’: KCR

Hyderabad: After Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao’s (KTR) repeated assertion that Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy would ditch the Congress for the BJP soon, now, BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) said that the Congress government “might not survive for more than a year.”

“Congress should be in power for five years so that a distinction can be made between good and bad. But it looks like the Congress government might not survive for more than a year. No one knows who would jump to the BJP soon. Even the chief minister might jump into the BJP, we don’t know…” he said, adding that “voting for the BJP would be equal to throwing votes into the Manjeera river.”

He made the remarks while addressing a BRS’ ‘Praja Aasheervada Sabha‘ for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at Singur, Sangareddy district. The BRS chief stressed the importance of electing BRS leaders to the Parliament to “voice the aspirations of Telangana.”

The BRS chief targetted chief minister Revanth Reddy led the state government on several fronts including the disbursement of welfare schemes, he said that the ruling party leaders were “abusing” him when he raised questions on the Congress’ poll promises.

Also Read Revanth will join BJP with MLAs after Lok Sabha polls: KTR

“I was the chief minister for 10 years but never spoke in this manner. I didn’t inflict pain on anybody or tyrannise anybody. We have already suffered losses due to unthinking while voting. It is important to think deeply before you vote. The farmers that we protected are now suffering….There is no Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema or power supply for Irrigation….,” he said.

KCR also slammed the state government for ignoring the 125-foot Dr Ambedkar statue on Ambedkar Jayanthi, commemorated on April 14.

“To hold Ambedkar in our hearts, we built a 125-foot statue in front of the state secretariat. This government didn’t even visit it on Ambedkar Jayanthi. They didn’t offer flowers or pay tributes at the statue as I built the statue,” he alleged.

He questioned the state government if they would close down the Yadadri temple as he built it. “Why are you sitting in the secretariat that I built?” he asked.