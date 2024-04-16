Revanth will join BJP with MLAs after Lok Sabha polls: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has claimed that Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy along with several Congress MLAs will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a public meeting as part of the BRS’s Lok Sabha poll campaign, KTR said, “Who is this man (Revanth Reddy) working for? Is he working for (PM) Modi’s work or Rahul Gandhi’s? Take my words in writing that after the Parliament elections, number one jumping will start. Revanth Reddy will jump to the BJP, with some 25 to 30 MLAs,” claimed the former Telangana IT minister during a BRS campaign meeting.

While there is no indication that the Congress is going to see any defections anytime soon, the grand old party currently has just about enough MLAs to be stable. It won 64 out of 119 seats in last year’s November 30 Assembly elections, while the BRS lost, managing to win just 39 seats.

Since then, about three BRS MLAs have formally joined the Congress, including Khairatabad BRS legislator Danam Nagender, who after his defection was made the Congress candidate for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat.

However, it may be noted that the political rumour mill has been churning out rumours that the BJP will try to break the Congress by engineering defections due to infighting within the ruling party in Telangana. KTR’s words will likely be met by harsh from the Congress. It is to be seen how Revanth Reddy responds to KTR.