Doha passenger held at Hyderabad Airport with 5 kg cocaine

The drugs were mixed with Lindt Lindor Assorted Filled dark chocolate in tubes. There were seven of them.

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A passenger from Doha was arrested at Hyderabad Airport for carrying nearly 5 kg cocaine

Hyderabad: An individual carrying nearly 5 kg of cocaine worth Rs 25 crore was arrested at the Hyderabad Airport, police said on Wednesday, September 30.

The accused had landed from Doha the previous day. He was apprehended by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Hyderabad, a special intelligence unit.

The accused had concealed the contraband inside foreign chocolates, each bearing a marked weight of 387 grams. The cocaine was mixed with Lindt Lindor Assorted Filled dark chocolate in tubes. There were seven of them.

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Officials found the tubes unusually heavier than their marked weight. On examining, 207 light-yellow coloured oval-shaped capsules, each containing a white powder substance, were discovered.

Light-yellow coloured oval-shaped capsules,

The substance was proven to be cocaine after running it through a narcotic drug detection test. A total of 4.9 kg, with an estimated value of Rs.24.5 crore, was seized.

The accused was arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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