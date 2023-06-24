Dolly Jain, the celebrity saree draper and her staggering fees!

Mumbai: India is a land of diverse cultures and traditions. One of the most significant aspects of our country’s culture is the saree, a traditional garment that has been a part of Indian heritage for centuries.

Be it cotton or silk, Saree is not just a piece of cloth; it is an expression of a woman’s identity, grace, and elegance.

But would you pay someone Rs 2 lakhs to drape your saree?

Well, meet Dolly Jain! A celebrity saree draper who earns lakhs for the same.

Twenty-eight years ago, when Dolly Jain was forced to learn how to wear sarees as a young bride, she had no idea what the future held in store for her. Today, she is a celebrity saree draper who has styled just about every top Bollywood bride as well as the famous international supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Who is Dolly Jain?

Born and raised in Bengaluru, this renowned artist is a record holder for draping a saree in just 18.5 seconds. Not just this, she even holds the record for draping a saree in 325 ways!

But, did you know, before taking it up as a profession, Dolly had a strong detestation towards sarees?

According to Times Now, Jain who hated sarees, got married into a family where she had to wear them daily. When the celeb drape artist appeared on the reality show, Indian Idol 13, she talked about her journey and shared:

“I got married into a household, where I had to wear a saree. I used to hate sarees. After marriage, I would take 45 mins to drape a saree every day. I used to think every day when my mother-in-law would allow me to wear a kurta instead of a saree. But she didn’t agree. By the time she agreed, I fell in love with sarees.”

How she channelled her love into her fame?

According to Bollywoodshaadis, when she decided to take her love for the ensemble into a career she faced numerous struggles. Giving back to society in the right way, Dolly mentioned:

“Society gave me a very tough time. First, they told me it was a waste of time, called me crazy and told me I can’t earn by draping a saree. This was the statement told to me by society. Today, I have proved everyone wrong and standing here.”

Well, she sure did! And, it’s no surprise that Dolly Jain’s services come with a hefty price tag.

The Eye-Popping Fees of Dolly Jain

According to multiple reports, Dolly charges anywhere between Rs. 35,000 to 2,00,000 per saree. Beyond her impeccable draping skills, Dolly also offers styling advice, ensuring that every element of the look, from the jewellery to the hair and makeup, complements the saree perfectly.

While most of us are still struggling to master the art of draping a saree or even a dupatta, this woman has made a thriving career out of it. There is no doubt that Dolly Jain is truly a force to be reckoned with!